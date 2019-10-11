A Neosho man charged with robbery in the swiping of more than $100 worth of lottery tickets from a sales clerk at a Joplin convenience store pleaded guilty this week to a reduced charge in a plea deal capping the prison time he might receive at five years.
Austin B. Conger, 32, pleaded guilty Monday in Jasper County Circuit Court to a count of stealing. He had been facing a charge of second-degree robbery. Circuit Judge Gayle Crane delayed formal acceptance or rejection of the plea deal and ordered a sentencing assessment of Conger, with a sentencing hearing set Dec. 9.
Conger walked into the Conoco gas station at 2002 S. Main St. on June 23 and asked for $112 worth of lottery tickets, according to a probable-cause affidavit. He then grabbed the tickets from the clerk and ran to a vehicle in the parking lot. The clerk chased Conger and grabbed the door handle of his Jeep Liberty as he was attempting to drive off. She was dragged part of the way across the lot before letting go.
The affidavit states that a bystander threw an object at Conger's vehicle as he drove off, breaking the driver's side window. He was later located in Neosho in possession of the same vehicle and was taken into custody.
