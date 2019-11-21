NEOSHO, Mo. — A 21-year-old Neosho man pleaded guilty this week to a reduced charge in a statutory rape case involving a 13-year-old girl and received a suspended sentence.
Robert T. Hice pleaded guilty Tuesday in McDonald County Circuit Court to a count of third-degree child molestation in a plea deal calling for the suspended sentence and probation. Circuit Judge Gregory Stremel accepted the plea deal and sentenced Hice to five years for the conviction with execution of the sentence suspended and the defendant placed on supervised probation for five years.
Hice had been facing a charge of first-degree statutory rape for having alleged sexual intercourse with the girl on Jan. 17, 2017, while they were passengers in a vehicle traveling south of U.S. Highway 71 in Newton County, according to a probable-cause affidavit. Hice was 18 at the time.
The case was moved to McDonald County on a change of venue.
