NEOSHO, Mo. — The Newton County prosecutor cited evidence issues Monday as his reason for dismissing the drug trafficking charges that a Neosho man was facing.
Thomas M. Burckes IV, 59, had been facing counts of first-degree trafficking in drugs and resisting arrest in connection with a traffic stop conducted by Newton County deputies on Aug. 21, 2018, in Neosho.
A probable-cause affidavit filed with the charges stated that a deputy stopped a vehicle Burckes was driving when he recognized him and knew that his driver's license had been suspended. Burckes pulled over in a church parking lot, but he then purportedly got out and ran, according to the affidavit.
Officers, who allegedly saw the fleeing suspect dispose of something as he fled, caught up with him and recovered four bags containing 60 grams of methamphetamine that they believed he discarded as he ran, according to the affidavit.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.