NEOSHO, Mo. — A 36-year-old Neosho man waived a preliminary hearing Monday on charges that he sexually abused two underage girls.
Christopher A. Creviston waived the hearing in Newton County Circuit Court on four counts of statutory sodomy of a child under 14 years old. Associate Judge Christine Rhoades set the defendant's initial appearance in a trial division of the court for June 15.
Creviston was charged with the offenses two years ago after an investigation by the Neosho Police Department.
Probable-cause affidavits state that he began sexually abusing one of the girls in the spring of 2018 when she was 13. The girl told police that he sexually abused her again in March 2019.
The other girl reported that she was 12 when he first sexually abused her. An affidavit states that she could recall eight incidents during which he had sexual contact with her, including an instance in the fall of 2018.
