NEOSHO, Mo. — A 45-year-old Neosho man on Tuesday was ordered to stand trial on a charge that he sexually abused a 16-year-old girl.
Eduardo Sanchez waived a preliminary hearing in Newton County Circuit Court on a count of first-degree sodomy, and Judge Jacob Skouby set the defendant's initial appearance in a trial division of the court for Nov. 23.
The charge was filed on Sanchez after an investigation by Neosho police of a 19-year-old woman's statement in February 2020.
The woman told police that when she was 16, Sanchez entered a room in which she was asleep and sexually abused her. She said he also took photographs of her while he thought she was asleep.
The woman told investigators that Sanchez had been sexually abusing her since she was 4 years old, according to the affidavit.
