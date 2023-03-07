NEOSHO, Mo. — A 31-year-old defendant accused of assaulting a Neosho police officer more than two years ago waived a preliminary hearing in his case Monday in Newton County Circuit Court.
Tyler M. Michael, of Neosho, was ordered to stand trial on a count of first-degree assault of a special victim. Judge Christine Rhoades set Michael's initial appearance in a trial division for April 5.
Officers were called Dec. 20, 2020, to 622 Joy St. in Neosho regarding a father and son fighting in the basement of a residence. One of the officers was talking to several people inside the residence when the defendant purportedly ran up from behind, tackled him and began punching him in the head.
According to a probable-cause affidavit, the officer struck his knee as he fell to the floor and was being hit repeatedly by the defendant until another officer came to his aid and pulled Michael off him. The defendant then allegedly began struggling with the second officer until he was subdued by the first officer's use of a stun gun.
The first officer suffered a serious injury to his knee, requiring placement on light duty for nine months, according to the affidavit.
