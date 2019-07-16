NEOSHO, Mo. — A Neosho man has been ordered to stand trial on charges that he sexually assaulted a female Uber driver inside his truck outside a Joplin bar.
The 50-year-old victim testified at a preliminary hearing Monday in Newton County Circuit Court that Ryan D. Little, 39, sexually assaulted her the night of Oct. 18 in the motel district on Joplin's south side.
The woman had given Little and his friend a ride from a South Main Street bar to a downtown bar earlier the same night and later found that the friend had left his wallet in her car. She contacted them through social media to let them know she had the wallet. In the meantime, the two men had moved on to a bar in the city's motel district on South Range Line Road. She agreed to bring the wallet to them there.
She had a drink with Little and his friend before returning to work, with an invitation to rejoin them when she quit for the night. The woman testified that when she went back to the bar and got in the defendant's truck with him, Little sexually assaulted her.
Associate Court Judge Kevin Selby ruled at the conclusion of the hearing that there was probable cause for Little to stand trial on charges of first-degree rape and first-degree sodomy.
