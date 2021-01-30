NEOSHO, Mo. — A Neosho man waived a preliminary hearing this week on charges that he sexually abused two girls over the past eight years.
Martin Murillo Jr., 35, waived the hearing in Newton County Circuit Court on a single count of first-degree statutory rape and two counts of first-degree statutory sodomy and was ordered by Associate Judge Jake Skouby to stand trial. His initial appearance in a trial division of the court is set for Feb. 16.
The defendant is accused of sexually abusing two girls between the years 2012 and 2019. One girl told investigators that he began sexually abusing her when she was 9 years old and raped her on or about the year 2017 when she was 13 or 14 years old, according to a probable-cause affidavit written by a Neosho police investigator. The other girl said that Murillo abused her as often as once or twice a week when she was 8 or 9 years old.
