NEOSHO, Mo. — A 36-year-old Neosho man on Monday was ordered to stand trial when he waived a preliminary hearing on a charge of trafficking in methamphetamine.
Ferman M. Yoder waived the hearing in Newton County Circuit Court on a count of first-degree drug trafficking, with Associate Judge Christine Rhoades setting his initial appearance in a trial division of the court for Jan. 25.
Yoder was arrested on the charge March 14 when a Joplin police officer stopped a vehicle for traffic violations near Main and 34th streets, and both the driver and Yoder were searched.
A probable-cause affidavit states that a small bag of methamphetamine was discovered on Yoder's person, leading to a search of the vehicle that turned up two larger bags containing 241 grams of the drug.
Both the driver, Adrian Canales, 44, of Joplin, and Yoder were charged with trafficking. Canales has yet to have a preliminary hearing on the charge.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.