NEOSHO, Mo. — A 55-year-old Neosho man waived a preliminary hearing this week on charges that he sexually abused a child.
Richard E. Andrews waived the hearing Monday in Newton County Circuit Court on charges of first-degree sodomy and fourth-degree child molestation and was ordered to stand trial. Associate Judge Christine Rhoades set the defendant's initial appearance in a trial division of the court for Nov. 17.
Andrews is accused of sexually abusing an underage girl on May 26, 2019, while she was sleeping at a residence in Neosho. A witness reported seeing Andrews committing a sexual act with the girl to the girl's mother, according to a probable-cause affidavit.
