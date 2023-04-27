NEOSHO, Mo. — A Newton County judge decided at a preliminary hearing this week that there is probable cause for a 36-year-old Neosho man to stand trial on stolen property, drug and firearm charges.
Associate Judge Christine Rhoades ordered Cleon L. Harris to stand trial after a hearing Tuesday in Newton County Circuit Court. The judge set May 3 for the defendant's initial appearance in a trial division on counts of receiving stolen property, possession of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of a firearm.
The charges stem from a Newton County Sheriff's Department investigation of a Dec. 21, 2020, burglary of a residence on Foliage Road.
A laptop computer, a Rumba vacuum, an oscillating tool and other items were stolen in the break-in. A neighbor took photos of a suspicious vehicle spotted at the address, which led to an investigator's stopping of a vehicle Harris was driving nine days later.
According to a probable-cause affidavit, the defendant was taken into custody on some outstanding warrants and kept changing his explanation of how he had obtained more that $2,800 he had on his person.
A search warrant was obtained on the address he was seen leaving, and the laptop, vacuum and other items taken in the burglary purportedly were found there, along with some marijuana, methamphetamine, a firearm and pieces of mail and debit and credit cards belonging to other people. The affidavit states that Harris has five prior felony convictions that prohibit him from possessing a firearm.
A charge of trafficking in stolen identities filed on the defendant in connection with the search has since been dismissed.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.