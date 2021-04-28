NEOSHO, Mo. — A 25-year-old defendant waived a preliminary hearing this week on felony child abuse and first-degree endangerment charges involving a 3-year-old boy and 17-month old girl.
William D. Johnson, of Neosho, waived the hearing Monday in McDonald County Circuit Court and was ordered to stand trial trial on the counts. Judge John LePage set the defendant's initial appearance in a trial division of the court for June 11.
A probable-cause affidavit states that the boy was admitted to Mercy Children's Hospital in Kansas City on June 14, 2020, with bruising to his head and body and was diagnosed with two brain bleeds and lateral hemorrhaging behind his retinas.
An investigator with the McDonald County Sheriff's Department determined that the child had only minor bruising on his forehead that morning from a prior accident when he struck his head on end table falling off a couch. But a witness saw major bruising to the forehead that night after he had been left in the sole care of the defendant, according to the affidavit.
Interviewed by the investigator several days later, the defendant allegedly admitted that the boy and baby girl were present inside a residence near Goodman a few weeks earlier when he and another man were cooking methamphetamine.
He also acknowledged being the only person at the residence with the two children on June 11, 2020, and that he had left them in a playpen inside while he spent most of the day outside. When he went inside to check on them about 5 p.m., he found the boy lying in the playpen unresponsive and tried to administer cardiopulmonary resuscitation, he told the investigator.
He purportedly further acknowledged that he began shaking the boy, causing the child's head to hit his own head "pretty hard" three times, according to the affidavit. He told the investigator he eventually put the boy back in the playpen and went back outside without calling 911 because he was "freaked out," according to the affidavit.
