NEOSHO, Mo. — The Newton County prosecutor's office Monday dismissed child sexual abuse charges that a 25-year-old defendant was facing.
Brian A. Castillo, of Neosho, was scheduled for a preliminary hearing in Newton County Circuit Court on four counts with respect to acts purportedly committed with a girl over a four-year period beginning when she was 10 years old.
Prosecutor Will Lynch cited a lack of cooperation on the part of the girl and her family as the reason for his office's dismissal of the charges.
Castillo was charged in 2020 after an investigation by Neosho police.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.