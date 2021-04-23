The Jasper County prosecutor has dismissed a felony domestic assault charge filed on a Neosho man.
A count of second-degree domestic assault that William R. Hall, 33, had been facing was dismissed Wednesday in Jasper County Circuit Court due to the victim's unwillingness to pursue prosecution, according to prosecutor's office.
A probable-cause affidavit filed with the charge alleged that Hall attacked his former fiancee Jan. 11 in a room of the Super 8 Motel in Carthage, grabbing her by the neck and pushing her down on bed. He purportedly put his left hand over her mouth as he was choking her with the right hand and told her she was going to die.
While he eventually let go of her throat, he grabbed her and threw her down on the bed a second time, choking her again later the same morning and making various threats to further harm her, the affidavit alleged.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.