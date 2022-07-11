The Jasper County prosecutor's office has dismissed a sexual assault charge filed on a Neosho man in February after an incident at a warming center for the homeless in Joplin.
Keanan K. George, 24, was scheduled for a preliminary hearing Thursday in Jasper County Circuit Court on a count of second-degree sodomy. The charge was dismissed when the alleged victim failed to show up to testify against the defendant.
George was accused of sexually assaulting a woman while she was asleep Feb. 26 at a warming center on West Junge Boulevard. The defendant told police that the contact had been consensual.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.