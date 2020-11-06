NEOSHO, Mo. — The Newton County prosecutor's office dismissed sexual abuse charges that a Neosho man was facing when his victim failed to show up to testify against him at a preliminary hearing.
J Pat Esa, 35, was scheduled for a preliminary hearing Monday in Newton County Circuit Court on charges of first-degree statutory rape and second-degree statutory sodomy. The prosecutor's office said both counts were dismissed because of the victim's repeated failure to respond to efforts to get her to testify at a preliminary hearing.
The defendant was accused of sexually abusing a 13-year-old girl in November 2019, according to a probable-cause affidavit that followed an investigation by Neosho police.
