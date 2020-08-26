NEOSHO, Mo. — A charge of filing a false report is being sought against a 22-year-old woman who claimed she was kidnapped at a Neosho grocery store.
Officers said they received a report on Monday from the woman saying she was kidnapped on Sunday at Aldi, located at 2551 Lusk Drive. The woman reported that she was followed out of the store while shopping, was grabbed at her car after unloading her groceries, and detained by her kidnappers for about 90 minutes before being returned to her vehicle unharmed, according to a news release from the Neosho Police Department.
None of the information could be confirmed in the course of the investigation, which included a review of security footage recorded at the grocery store, the release said. After being confronted with that information, the woman allegedly said her story was false, according to the release, and she was taken into custody.
Police are seeking a charge of making a false report from the Newton County prosecutor.
