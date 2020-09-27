A Neosho resident died in a vehicle crash about 7:40 a.m. Friday on Queens Lace Drive about 7 miles west of Neosho in Newton County, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
Gerald W. Marble, 65, was prounced dead at the scene of the crash involving an ATV being operated by Marble, and a car being driven by a 16-year-old girl, who was not injured.
Marble, according to the state patrol, was thrown off of his eastbound ATV. The patrol report does note that the car involved was damaged extensively, but makes no mention of how the accident occurred.
• An Exeter resident was injured in a moped accident about 9 p.m. Friday on Highway 112 about 5 miles south of Cassville in Barry County, according to the state patrol.
Codie A. Fullun, 33, told authorities he would seek private medical attention for minor injuries.
The patrol said the southbound Fullun moped was attempting to move over for a deputy’s vehicle, and Fullun’s moped ran off the road and overturned.
• Four people were injured in a two-vehicle collision about 4:10 p.m. Friday on Highway 71 about 2 miles north of Jane in McDonald County, according to the state patrol.
Ignacio Macies, 31, of Van Buren, Arkansas, and his passenger, Manual Varga, 32, of Fort Smith, Arkansas, were taken to Mercy Hospital Rogers, Arkansas, with moderate injuries, and Colene Fisher, 58, of Spiro, Oklahoma, and her passenger, Rhonda D. Reese, 58, were taken to Mercy Hospital Rogers with minor and moderate injuries, respectively.
The state patrol reported the southbound Macies vehicle failed to yield to the westbound Fisher vehicle.
• A Seneca resident was injured in a two-vehicle wreck about 1 p.m. Friday on Highway 43 about 3 miles northwest of Oronogo in Jasper County, according to the state patrol.
Kayce L. Baughman, 25, was taken to Mercy Hospital Joplin with minor injuries.
The crash occurred, according to the patrol, struck the rear of a northbound vehicle driven by Katherine Massey, 39, of Oronogo, who was stopped in traffic.
