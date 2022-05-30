A Neosho teenager was seriously injured in a boating collision at 2:20 p.m. Sunday at Campbell Point on Table Rock Lake, according to the Missouri State Water Patrol.
Karl T. Culbertson, 18, of Neosho, and a 14-year-old from Olathe, Kansas, were both using personal watercraft to jump the waves of a larger boat when they collided with each other, according to the patrol. Both were thrown from their vehicles.
Culbertson was airlifted to Mercy Springfield Hospital in serious condition, the patrol reported; the other teen was not listed as injured.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.