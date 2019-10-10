A Neosho teen was injured in a two-vehicle crash at 10 p.m. Wednesday on Poppy Drive, 3 miles west of Neosho in Newton County, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
Makayla A. Bocksberger, 17, was taken to Mercy Hospital Joplin by private vehicle with minor injuries.
She was driving a westbound car that ran off the road when an eastbound pickup truck driven by Justin S. Farley, 30, of Neosho, struck the side of the trailer her car was pulling, the patrol said.
