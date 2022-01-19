A Neosho woman was injured in a two-vehicle crash at 11:42 a.m. Tuesday on Interstate 44, about 5 miles east of Carthage in Jasper County, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
Angela M. Harness, 47, was taken by ambulance to Mercy Hospital Joplin with minor injuries.
She was driving a westbound car that was struck in the rear by another westbound car driven by Breanna M. Damann, 27, of Wyandotte, Oklahoma, the patrol said.
