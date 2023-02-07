A 44-year-old woman from Neosho was injured in a two-vehicle crash at 5:27 p.m. Monday on Spurgeon Road, about 5 miles northeast of Neosho in Newton County, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

Cassandra M. Pritchett was taken to Mercy Hospital Joplin with minor injuries.

She was driving a southbound car that collided with a westbound pickup truck driven by Abraham J. Lopez Samayoa, 50, of Neosho, when Lopez Samayoa pulled into her path, the patrol said.

  

Jeff Lehr is an award-winning reporter for The Joplin Globe who covers the courts and crime beat. He can be reached at jlehr@joplinglobe.com.