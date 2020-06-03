A Neosho woman was killed and three other people injured in a two-vehicle wreck at 4:20 p.m. Tuesday on U.S. Highway 60 at Route NN east of Neosho in Newton County, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
One of the drivers, Wanda C. Bills, 75, was taken to Freeman Hospital West in Joplin where she was pronounced dead at 7:34 p.m. The driver of the other vehicle, Joshua M. McKinsey, 43, and his passengers, Abra McKinsey, 38, and an 8-year-old girl, all of Neosho, suffered minor injuries and sought medical treatment on their own.
The patrol said Bills was driving a northbound van and failed to yield the right of way to the eastbound McKinsey pickup truck, pulling into the truck's path.
• An Aurora man was injured in a motorcycle accident at 10:39 p.m. Tuesday on Missouri Highway 76, less than 2 miles west of Cape Fair in Barry County, the state patrol said.
David R. Long, 60, was taken by ambulance to Mercy Hospital Springfield with moderate injuries.
Long lost control of his westbound motorcycle, which overturned on the roadway, the patrol said.
