A 34-year-old woman who was facing a drug-trafficking charge pleaded down to a felony possession charge Monday in a plea deal granting her a suspended imposition of sentence and probation.

Tiffany A. Martin, of Neosho, pleaded guilty to the reduced charge in Jasper County Circuit Court in a plea deal and was placed on supervised probation for five years by Judge Gayle Crane.

Martin had been facing the more serious charge of second-degree trafficking in drugs in connection with a traffic stop conducted by Joplin police on Sept. 9 near 11th Street and Range Line Road.

A probable-cause affidavit filed in the case states that two large crystals of methamphetamine, a box containing psilocybin mushrooms and syringe with black tar residue were found in a prescription bottle bearing Martin's name during a search of her vehicle. A bag containing six more grams of meth and one gram of fentanyl were found in her purse, according to the affidavit.

Jeff Lehr is a reporter for The Joplin Globe. 

Tags

Trending Video

Jeff Lehr is an award-winning reporter for The Joplin Globe who covers the courts and crime beat. He can be reached at jlehr@joplinglobe.com.