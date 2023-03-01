A 34-year-old woman who was facing a drug-trafficking charge pleaded down to a felony possession charge Monday in a plea deal granting her a suspended imposition of sentence and probation.
Tiffany A. Martin, of Neosho, pleaded guilty to the reduced charge in Jasper County Circuit Court in a plea deal and was placed on supervised probation for five years by Judge Gayle Crane.
Martin had been facing the more serious charge of second-degree trafficking in drugs in connection with a traffic stop conducted by Joplin police on Sept. 9 near 11th Street and Range Line Road.
A probable-cause affidavit filed in the case states that two large crystals of methamphetamine, a box containing psilocybin mushrooms and syringe with black tar residue were found in a prescription bottle bearing Martin's name during a search of her vehicle. A bag containing six more grams of meth and one gram of fentanyl were found in her purse, according to the affidavit.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.