NEOSHO, Mo. — The Newton County prosecutor's office has dismissed a felony child abuse charge that a Neosho woman was facing.
The charge against 49-year-old Heather L. Bowers was dismissed Monday in Newton County Circuit Court in light of the defendant's compliance with family court requirements and reunification with her daughter, according to Prosecutor Will Lynch.
Bowers had been charged in April 2021 after a Newton County Sheriff's Department investigation of a report that Bowers had abused her 11-year-old daughter in March of that year.
The girl was interviewed at the Children's Center in Joplin, where she disclosed that her mother had pinned her face down on the floor while hitting her on her thighs, bottom and face, according to a probable-cause affidavit. She told investigators that she was left with carpet burns on her face and bruises and handprints on her body.
The affidavit further states that another girl who was staying that night in the Bowers home was a witness and corroborated the girl's disclosures.
