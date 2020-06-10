An 18-year-old man has been charged with a felony assault of his uncle during a domestic disturbance Tuesday night in Joplin.
Police Capt. Will Davis said officers responded at 9:34 p.m. to a report of a domestic disturbance in the 700 block of South McKinley Avenue.
Norwin J. Gutierrez Lopez was arrested and later charged with second-degree domestic assault. Davis said Gutierrez Lopez threw a brick at his uncle, Hector M. Lopez, 46, hitting him in the head, and then tried to stab him with a knife.
The uncle escaped serious injury and did not require immediate medical attention, according to Davis.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.