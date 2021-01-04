NEOSHO, Mo. — A judge ordered a 33-year-old man — accused of beating his uncle to death with a hammer — bound over for trial on first-degree murder charges Monday in Newton County Circuit Court.
Judge Christina Rhoades ruled at the conclusion of a preliminary hearing that there was probable cause for James H. Bryant, of rural Neosho, to stand trial on counts of first-degree murder, armed criminal action and abandonment of a corpse in the May 24 death of 55-year-old Robert L. Bryant.
Detective Jerry Hornback, with the Newton County Sheriff's Department, testified that investigators were called May 30 to a property on Finch Road near Neosho where Robert Bryant's body had been found by a neighbor in a pile of debris. Hornback said the body was discovered beneath a tarp, some sheet metal and a discarded tire.
The detective said the body exhibited extensive injuries from the shoulders up, including a couple of holes in the back of the head that were initially thought to be gunshot wounds. An autopsy later determined that they were blunt force injuries.
According to information released by the sheriff's office at the time, family members living in the area told investigators that Robert Bryant lived at the address with his nephew, that the two men fought constantly and that the older man had not been seen since the previous Sunday.
Hornback testified that investigators learned the same day that James Bryant was in custody at the Ottawa County Jail in Oklahoma and went there to interview him about what had happened to his uncle. The nephew invoked his right to counsel and no interview took place, the detective said.
A probable-cause affidavit filed in the case states the defendant had second thoughts and later asked to see the investigators again, telling the Ottawa County undersheriff: "I want to confess to a homicide."
Hornback said he contacted James Bryant a second time at the jail on June 1, spoke with him for 17 minutes and obtained a signed confession in which he admitted having hit his uncle multiple times in the head with a claw hammer before dragging his body outside to the debris pile and covering it up.
The judge allowed the testimony regarding the defendant's purported confession over the objection of defense attorney William Fleischaker, who argued that his client's invocation of his right to counsel on May 30 should have precluded the detective's return to the jail to interview him a second time.
Fleischaker cross-examined Hornback regarding his administration of the Miranda warning to his client before the June 1 interview, specifically questioning whether the detective had pointed out to the suspect how his willingness to speak to him at that time ran counter to the invoking of his right to counsel two days previously.
The detective acknowledged under cross-examination that, at the time of the interview, investigators still believed that Robert Bryant had been shot to death. The autopsy that found the cause of death to be blunt force trauma was not conducted until June 3.
Fleischaker further questioned Hornback about his client expressing an intention to claim that he was temporarily insane at the time of the slaying.
"He mentioned to you that he wanted to plead insanity, is that right?" Fleischaker asked.
"He mentioned that several times, yes," Hornback replied.
Fleischaker wanted to know if that had prompted any concerns on the part of the detective regarding his client's mental state and his understanding of his situation. Hornback acknowledged that he did not question Bryant about his mental state other than to ask him in general terms how he was doing.
Possible motive
A probable-cause affidavit filed in the slaying of Robert Bryant states that his nephew, James Bryant, told a detective that they were arguing just before he killed his uncle and that the uncle had told him that he was going to move out and take his disability check with him.
