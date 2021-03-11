A 21-year-old rural Joplin man waived a preliminary hearing Thursday on a charge that he threatened to kill his uncle with a machete.
Bryan A. Perez-Rabanales waived the hearing in Jasper County Circuit Court on a felony count of unlawful use of a weapon, and Associate Judge Joe Hensley set his initial appearance in a trial division of the court for March 29.
The defendant was arrested Oct. 10 and accused of pulling out a machete and threatening to kill his uncle because he was upset with having been arrested a few days previously after a domestic disturbance.
A probable-cause affidavit states that the defendant's mother confirmed the uncle's account to a sheriff's deputy. The document further states that it was the second time in two days that he had told the uncle he was going to kill him.
