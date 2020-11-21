NEVADA, Mo. — A 22-year-old man from Nevada pleaded guilty this week to reduced charges in a child sexual abuse case involving a 13-year-old victim.
Robert L. Barnes pleaded guilty at a hearing Monday in Vernon County Circuit Court to two reduced counts of third-degree child molestation and a single count of possession of child pornography in a plea agreement allowing court review for possible placement on probation after 120 days served in the state’s sex offender assessment unit. Barnes had been facing counts of first-degree statutory rape and first-degree statutory sodomy in addition to the child pornography charge.
Judge James Nichols delayed formal acceptance or rejection of the plea deal and ordered a sentencing assessment of Barnes, with the defendant to be sentenced Jan. 11.
Barnes was accused of having sexual relations with a 13-year-old in June of this year. The girl disclosed the matter during an interview in July at the Children’s Center in Nevada.
A probable-cause affidavit states that Barnes admitted having sex with her at the residence in Nevada but claimed that she told him she was older than she proved to be.
Police found images and videos of the girl, both semi-dressed and in the nude, on the defendant’s cellphone, and he admitted sending her sexual videos and photos of himself, according to the affidavit.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.