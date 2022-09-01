NEVADA, Mo. — A Vernon County judge has sentenced a Nevada man to five years in prison for sexually abusing a 15-year-old boy.
Judge David Munton assessed 30-year-old Wayne A. Baughn concurrent terms of five years for a conviction of second-degree statutory sodomy and four years for fourth-degree child molestation at a sentencing hearing Tuesday in Vernon County Circuit Court.
The judge had found Baughn guilty of both counts at a single-day bench trial on June 28.
The convictions stem from admissions Baughn made in August 2021, walking into a state probation and parole office in Nevada and confessing that he'd had sexual contact in the past with two underage boys. At the time, he was already under supervision for prior sex offenses with children.
A probable-cause affidavit states that Baughn acknowledged, on both a sexual history questionnaire and a client admission form, that he'd had sexual contact with both a 15-year-old boy in 2019 in Nevada when he was 27, and a 16-year-old boy about six years prior when he was 21.
He was prosecuted on acts committed with the one boy in 2019.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.