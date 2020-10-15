NEVADA, Mo. — A judge sentenced a 26-year-old Nevada man this week to seven years in prison on assault charges stemming from the shooting of another man in Vernon County.
Lonnie Nall pleaded guilty at a hearing Tuesday in Vernon County Circuit Court to an amended count of second-degree assault as well as counts of unlawful use of a weapon, unlawful possession of a firearm, possession of a controlled substance and first-degree child endangerment in a plea agreement with the prosecutor's office.
Circuit Judge David Munton assessed Nall concurrent terms of seven years each on the assault, child endangerment, drug possession and firearm possession counts, and four years on the conviction for unlawful use of a weapon. The judge further ordered that the prison terms be served in the state's long-term drug treatment program.
The convictions stem from the Feb. 7 shooting of Thomas Jewell in the leg on Stockdale Road in Vernon County.
Jewell met Nall at a gas station to sell him a Bluetooth speaker and got in his vehicle. According to a probable-cause affidavit, Nall was mad at Jewell because he believed Jewell had ripped him off in the sale of a computer tablet a few days previously. He drove Jewell and two other people out into the countryside; he eventually pulled out a small-caliber pistol, shot Jewell in the leg and drove off, leaving him to find his own way to the hospital.
Nall was located in Nevada and taken into custody. The affidavit states that the gun, which proved to be stolen, was located on the driver's seat of his vehicle and that he had a small amount of methamphetamine. There was also a baby in the vehicle that he told police he was babysitting for its mother while she was visiting someone in the hospital.
The affidavit states that Nall had an extensive criminal history, was on probation at the time and was prohibited from possessing firearms.
