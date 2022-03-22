LAMAR, Mo. — A 22-year-old youth services worker recently sentenced to shock prison time for molesting a young boy in Vernon County has received a 12-year prison term for sexual abuse of the same boy in Barton County.
Zachary L. Garren, of Nevada, pleaded guilty March 17 in Barton County Circuit Court to statutory sodomy of a child under 12 years old and was sentenced to the prison term by Circuit Judge David Munton.
Garren pleaded guilty March 23, 2021, in Vernon County to two reduced counts of felony child molestation in a plea agreement calling for 10-year sentences with the terms to be served in the state's shock incarceration and with the court to review the case after 120 days for possible placement on probation.
Both cases came to light in May 2020 when the boy's mother brought the matter to the attention of law enforcement and the victim and his brother were interviewed at the Children's Center in Nevada.
The boy, who was 13 at the time, told investigators that he knew Garren through the AOK Youth Services day care center, where Garren worked as a youth supervisor, and that he'd had sexual encounters with Garren on six occasions when he was 10 or 11 years old and Garren was 17.
According to court records, five of the incidents took place at Garren's home near Sheldon in 2017. The sixth incident took place that summer in an upstairs room at AOK Youth Services in Lamar.
The boy's younger brother was able to confirm certain details of his older brother's disclosures, according to court records.
Garren initially acknowledged having had the boys stay at his place when he was 17 but denied having any sexual contact with either one of them. An affidavit states that he later admitted having had sexual contact with them but claimed his memory of it was blocked and he could not recall specifics.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.