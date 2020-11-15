NEVADA, Mo. — A 20-year-old Nevada man waived a preliminary hearing last week on charges that he sexually abused a boy about three years ago when the boy was 10 or 11 years old.
Zachary L. Garren waived the hearing Thursday in Vernon County Circuit Court and was ordered bound over for trial on five counts of statutory sodomy with a child under 12 years old. Associate Court Judge Brandon Fisher set the defendant’s initial appearance in a trial division of the court for Nov. 24.
A probable-cause affidavit states that the boy’s mother brought the matter to the attention of law enforcement in May of this year, and the boy and his brother were interviewed at the Children’s Center in Nevada.
The boy purportedly disclosed being sexually abused by Garren on six occasions, five of which took place in Sheldon. The affidavit alleges that his younger brother was able to confirm certain details of the older boy’s disclosures. The defendant acknowledged to an investigator with the Vernon County Sheriff’s Department that the two boys had stayed at his residence in Sheldon when he was 17 but initially denied having had any sexual contact with either one of them.
The affidavit alleges that Garren eventually admitted having had sexual contact with them, although he claimed not to recall exactly what happened and suggested that his mind may be “blocking” any memory of the details of those encounters.
