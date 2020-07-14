NEVADA, Mo. — A 30-year-old man waived a preliminary hearing this week on charges that he molested a 7-year-old girl in Nevada.
Joshua Bennett waived the hearing Monday in Vernon County Circuit Court on two counts of second-degree child molestation and was ordered to stand trial. The defendant's initial appearance in a trial division of the court was set for July 21.
Bennett is accused of molesting the girl on two occasions in April. The girl disclosed during an interview at the Children's Center in Nevada that Bennett would ask her to cuddle with him and then touch her inappropriately.
A probable-cause affidavit states that Bennett denied ever having been left alone with the girl or ever doing anything sexual with her when police officers spoke with him about the allegations. The affidavit states that he subsequently told one of the officers: "I don't remember what happened."
