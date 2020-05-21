COLUMBUS, Kan. — A man previously convicted in federal court of stealing 17 head of cattle in Cherokee County and attempting to sell them in Oklahoma City is now being held on a state charge of having stolen eight other head of cattle in Kansas.
Cherokee County Sheriff David Groves said in a news release Thursday that a new charge of theft was sought and obtained in Cherokee County District Court on Anthony Whittley, 26, of rural Parsons, with his recent release from federal custody on a conviction for a December 2018 arrest in Oklahoma City.
The sheriff said Whittley was convicted in federal court of stealing 17 head of cattle Dec. 11, 2018, and trying to sell them later the same morning in Oklahoma. An investigation determined that he also had stolen eight head of cattle from a location north of Columbus and sold them at a livestock auction in Benton County, Arkansas. But he had not been prosecuted for that offense in federal court.
Groves said Whittley is suspected of having committed multiple livestock thefts in the region over a period spanning at least the years of 2017 and 2018.
"It is important that he be held accountable for each theft he committed in every jurisdiction, which is why we felt it was necessary, despite he being federally convicted of one occurrence in Cherokee County, that he also be charged in state court with the other alleged crime that he committed," Groves said.
Whittley was being held Thursday at the Cherokee County Jail on a $65,000 bond.
