NEOSHO, Mo. — The Newton County prosecutor's office has dismissed a felony child abuse charge that a Neosho woman was facing following resolution of related custody matters in family court.
Chanoah C. Rouse, 27, was scheduled for a hearing Wednesday in Newton County Circuit Court on a felony count of child abuse. The charge was dismissed at the request of the prosecutor's office in light of the defendant recently having completed requirements of the Missouri Department of Social Services for reunification with her child.
The charge stemmed from an incident Aug. 23, 2018, when Rouse allegedly hit her 6-year-old son in the head and kicked him in the stomach for having "told on her for smoking," according to a probable-cause affidavit filed in the case.
The boy told investigators during an interview at the Children's Center in Joplin that the kick caused him to fall backward into a high chair, bruising his back. He said his mother then began slapping him and his head struck the wall, bruising his ear.
