NEOSHO, Mo. — A judge decided at a preliminary hearing on Monday that there is probable cause for a rural Diamond man to stand trial on charges that he shot and wounded the son of a former business partner and shot up several vehicles at the former partner's home.
Associate Judge Christina Rhoades ordered Donald L. White, 61, to stand trial on single counts of first-degree assault and armed criminal action and three counts of first-degree property damage after the hearing in Newton County Circuit Court. The judge set White's initial appearance in a trial division of the court for Sept. 9.
White is accused of shooting James Swofford, 26, in the thigh and groin with a shotgun on June 2 at the residence of Swofford and his mother, Julie Swofford, on Reindeer Drive in Newton County.
James Swofford told sheriff's deputies that he heard a commotion outside and went to see what was going on. He said he saw a man standing on the far side of a truck and stock trailer, and initially thought it was his father but realized it was not when he heard the man say, "Here's the deal," and recognized his voice as that of White just before he was shot in the leg.
Before the shooting of Swofford, the defendant purportedly had been firing rounds from two guns into three vehicles on the property, including a camper.
Julie Swofford told deputies that she saw a man leaving their property in a maroon car after the shooting and recognized him as White. She had taken out a protection order against him because of threats she had been receiving, according to a probable-cause affidavit.
White purportedly admitted to an investigator after his arrest that he had been drinking and decided to go to Julie Swofford's home to speak to her about the protection order. He said he went armed with a handgun and shotgun because he knew the Swoffords "would use guns on him," according to the affidavit.
White told the investigator that when he arrived, he began shooting the vehicles to disable them. He claimed that when James Swofford stepped out of the house, Swofford raised a shotgun and pointed it at him. So he shot him and left, he told the investigator.
