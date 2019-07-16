NEOSHO, Mo. — A rural Neosho man waived a preliminary hearing Tuesday on a methamphetamine trafficking charge and was ordered to stand trial in Newton County Circuit Court.
Thomas M. Burckes, 59, waived the hearing on felony counts of first-degree trafficking in drugs and resisting arrest. Associate Judge Christina Rhoades set his initial appearance in a trial division for Aug. 12.
The charges stem from an arrest Aug. 21 in Neosho after a traffic stop conducted by Newton County sheriff's deputies.
A probable-cause affidavit states that a deputy stopped a vehicle the defendant was driving when another officer recognized Burckes and knew that his driver's license had been suspended. The affidavit states that Burckes pulled over in a church parking lot, then ran and had to be chased down.
The officers allegedly saw the defendant discard something as he ran and recovered four bags containing 60 grams of methamphetamine, according to the affidavit.
