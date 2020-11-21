A judge ordered a rural Seneca man to stand trial on felony drug and stolen identities charges following a preliminary hearing Thursday in Jasper County Circuit Court.
Judge Joe Hensley ruled that there was sufficient probable cause for Cory A. Hirdler to stand trial on counts of delivery of a controlled substance, trafficking in stolen identities and forgery, and set his initial appearance in a trial division of the court on Dec. 2.
The charges stem from an arrest Aug. 18, 2019, in Joplin. A probable-cause affidavit states that an officer on patrol in the 1900 block of South Porter Avenue noticed the defendant standing near a pickup truck and later spotted him knocking on the door of a residence in a nearby block of Harlem Avenue. Upon the second sighting of him by the officer, Hirdler purportedly began trying to walk away, ignored the officer’s effort to make contact with him and eventually broke into a run before being caught, according to the affidavit.
The officer purportedly found more than 10 grams of suspected methamphetamine in a bag the defendant was carrying, along with 17 syringes, two of which contained suspected liquid meth, and some alprazolam pills. During booking at the city jail, he also was found to be in alleged possession of a driver’s license and two Social Security cards belonging to other people, who had reported the items taken in a vehicle break-in the previous year, according to the affidavit.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.