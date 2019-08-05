NEOSHO, Mo. — A rural Neosho man waived a preliminary hearing Monday and was ordered bound over for trial on a charge that he sexually assaulted a 16-year-old girl.
David Z. Cantrell, 38, waived the hearing in Newton County Circuit Court on a charge of second-degree statutory sodomy. Circuit Judge Gregory Stremel set the defendant's initial appearance in a trial division of the court on Aug. 16.
Cantrell is accused of having sexual contact with the girl on or about Oct. 1, 2017, at a residence in Newton County. The girl disclosed the matter during an interview on July 12, 2018, at the Children's Center in Joplin. The charge was filed in January of this year after a lengthy investigation by the Newton County Sheriff's Department.
A probable-cause affidavit filed with the charge alleges that Cantrell later blamed the matter on the medication he was taking and told the girl that she should just push him away whenever he does something like that.
