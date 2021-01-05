NEOSHO, Mo. — A rural Neosho man was bound over for trial after waiving a preliminary hearing Monday on drug-trafficking and felony firearm charges.
Jacob W. Norris, 29, waived the hearing in Newton County Circuit Court on counts of first-degree trafficking in drugs, unlawful use of a weapon and unlawful possession of a firearm. A fourth count of vehicle tampering was dismissed at the request of the prosecutor's office due to the unavailability of a witness. Associate Court Judge Christina Rhoades set Jan. 26 as the defendant's initial appearance in a trial division of the court.
The charges stem from the serving of a search warrant on Oct. 2 at the defendant's residence on Nighthawk Road.
Investigators purportedly located three grams of suspected methamphetamine on a plate in the defendant's bedroom, along with a set of scales, a bong, a drug pipe and a loaded pistol in the pocket of a jacket, according to a probable-cause affidavit. In a second bedroom, they allegedly found 493 grams of meth in a piano bench, according to the affidavit. A search of a barn on the property purportedly turned up five more shotguns and a rifle.
The affidavit states Norris has prior felony convictions for burglary and theft in McDonald County and is prohibited from possessing firearms.
