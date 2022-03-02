NEOSHO, Mo. — The Newton County prosecutor's office this week dismissed two defendants' sex offense charges, citing in both cases the victims' inability to pursue prosecution at this time.
Mitchell D. Lawrence, 53, of Neosho, was scheduled for a preliminary hearing Monday in Newton County Circuit Court on three counts of statutory sodomy with a child under 12 years old.
The hearing was canceled and the charges dismissed due to the three victims having reported unreadiness to testify at this time. Lawrence was accused of having sexual contact with three children between the ages of 4 and 6 years old.
Similarly, the scheduled preliminary hearing of Paul R. Glander, 50, on a count of second-degree sodomy was canceled Monday and the charge dismissed. Glander was accused of sexually assaulting a woman July 28, 2020, in Neosho.
The prosecutor's office indicated that charges could be refiled in either case once the victims are prepared to testify.
