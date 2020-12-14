NEOSHO, Mo. — The Newton County prosecutor's office has dismissed felony domestic assault charges on a Joplin man due to the alleged victim no longer wishing to pursue the matter.
Anthony W. Coy, 36, was scheduled for a preliminary hearing Monday in Newton County Circuit Court on charges of second-degree domestic assault and first-degree child endangerment. The hearing was scuttled and the charges dismissed when the prosecutor's office learned that Coy's girlfriend was no longer willing to testify against him.
The charges stemmed from a domestic disturbance Dec. 7, 2019, at the couple's residence on South Indiana Avenue in Joplin during which Coy allegedly struck the girlfriend with a hairbrush, pushed her to the floor and kicked her before pulling her about by her hair and hitting the back of her head with his hand. A probable-cause affidavit alleged that he was holding the couple's 15-month-old child during part of the assault.
