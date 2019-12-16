NEOSHO, Mo. — A rural Neosho man waived a preliminary hearing Monday on charges that he forcibly raped and sodomized a woman while she was sick from having consumed too much alcohol.
Garrett D. Wencil, 28, waived the hearing in Newton County Circuit Court on charges of first-degree rape and first-degree sodomy, and Associate Judge Christina Rhoades set the defendant's initial appearance in a trial division of the court for Jan. 27.
A probable-cause affidavit filed in the case alleges that Wencil raped the woman July 26 during a party at his house on Missouri Highway 86 near Neosho. Wencil purportedly bought alcohol for the woman and his brother, and they began drinking together. She became sick after several drinks and started vomiting, according to the affidavit.
She told an investigator with the Newton County Sheriff's Department that she could recall Wencil taking her to a couch in the living room, where she fell asleep. She was awakened later when he began sodomizing her. She told him to stop, but he put his hand over her mouth and kept telling her to be quiet. She started to cry and he grabbed her arm, pulled it behind her back and pushed her face down into the couch, according to the affidavit, and continued assaulting her.
