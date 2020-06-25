A rural Seneca woman waived preliminary hearings Thursday in Jasper County Circuit Court on a charge of trafficking in stolen identities and on charges in four separate forgery cases.
Linda S. Boyd, 48, waived the hearings and was ordered bound over for trial by Associate Court Judge Joe Hensley. The judge set her initial appearance on the charges in a trial division of the court for July 27.
The most serious charge, of trafficking in stolen identities, stemmed from an arrest Oct. 30 by a sheriff's deputy who contacted her while she was seated in her vehicle in a parking lot near the Jasper County Courts Building.
A probable-cause affidavit states that at the time, she was a suspect in several forgeries involving a woman caught on video surveillance in possession of a zebra print purse. The deputy noted a zebra print purse inside the vehicle with her outside the courts building, and a search of the vehicle turned up two laptop computers, a printer, a number of blank business checks and voucher refills as well as mail, bank checks and various forms of identification belonging to 20 other people or businesses, according to the affidavit.
The forgery counts pertain to the alleged cashing of stolen or forged checks in 2019 at Atwoods in Webb City, Moe's Southwest Grill in Joplin, Harps grocery store on Fir Road and Toner Connection in Joplin.
