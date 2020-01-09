A Kansas man was injured in a single-vehicle accident at 2:25 p.m. Thursday on Missouri Highway 90 in Jane in McDonald County, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
Carl J. Anderson, 80, of Salina, Kansas, was taken to Freeman Hospital West in Joplin with minor injuries.
Anderson was driving a westbound dump truck that ran off the road and overturned, the patrol said.
• An Arkansas woman was injured in a single-vehicle crash at 8:39 p.m. Wednesday on Missouri Highway 112, about 4 miles east of Cassville in Barry County, the state patrol said.
Lori A. Greene, 39, of Deer, Arkansas, was taken to Northwest Regional Hospital in Bentonville, Arkansas, with moderate injuries.
She was driving an eastbound car that ran off the road and struck a tree, the patrol said.
• Four people were injured in a two-vehicle collision at 7:36 p.m. Wednesday on Missouri Highway 37, a mile north of Purdy in Barry County, according to the state patrol.
One of the drivers, Darrin W. Dodson, 48, of Purdy, was taken to Cox Medical Center South in Springfield with moderate injuries. Two passengers in his car, Emily N. Dodson, 19, and Esmeralda R. Dodson, 21, also both of Purdy, were taken to the same hospital with serious injuries.
The other driver, Nicholas L. George, 23, of Cassville, was taken to Mercy Hospital Cassville with moderate injuries.
The patrol said Darrin Dodson was northbound and slowing to make a left turn when George's car ran into Dodson's car from behind.
• Both drivers were injured in a two-vehicle wreck at 4:32 p.m. Wednesday on Route Z, about 4 miles east of Monett in Barry County, the state patrol said.
Rebekah J. Koenig, 61, of Mount Vernon, was taken to Mercy Hospital Aurora with moderate injuries. Terri E. Butterfield, 72, of Pierce City, was taken to Mercy Hospital Joplin, also with moderate injuries.
The patrol said Koenig was northbound and pulled into the path of Butterfield's westbound vehicle.
• An Aurora woman was injured in a single-vehicle accident at 9:10 a.m. Wednesday on County Road 1140, about 2 miles west of Verona in Lawrence County, the state patrol said.
Karen R. Cochran, 59, was taken by ambulance to Cox Monett Hospital with minor injuries.
She was driving a northbound car that ran off the road and struck a fence and utility pole, the patrol said.
