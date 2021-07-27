No foul play is suspected in the death of a 19-year-old man discovered Sunday morning on private property in the vicinity of County Road 205 and Ivy Road, according to the Jasper County Sheriff's Department.
Sheriff's deputies were called to the property at 9 a.m. Sunday when friends who had been camping at the location overnight with Jesse Harms, of Oronogo, found him unresponsive the following morning.
Capt. Derek Walrod of the sheriff's office said the death appears to have been accidental, but an autopsy was being conducted Tuesday to determine the cause of death. Walrod said the campers had been consuming alcohol the previous night and Harms' death may be related to that.
