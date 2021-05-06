The cause of a house fire early Wednesday morning in Joplin remains under investigation and has been referred to police.
Firefighters were called at 3:59 a.m. to the 2400 block of South Florida Avenue where they found fire and smoke showing inside a single-story wood residence. They entered the home and located a fire just inside the front door.
Deputy Fire Chief Andy Nimmo said in a news release that the fire, which was confined to that area and quickly extinguished, caused moderate heat and smoke damage throughout the residence. The lone occupant at the time escaped without injury, he said.
