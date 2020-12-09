A Wednesday morning fire that caused extensive damage to a house in central Joplin was determined to have been electrical in origin, according to the Joplin Fire Department.
Firefighters responded at 11:24 a.m. to the 1700 block of South Pennsylvania Avenue where heavy smoke was coming from a single-story home. The occupants were safely out of the house by the time firefighters arrived, and no injuries were reported.
The fire was put out, with crews remaining on the scene until 1:51 p.m.
