The Joplin Fire Department responded to two residential fires this past weekend, both of which were determined to be accidental.
Firefighters were called at 11:26 p.m. Friday to 2028 S. Pearl Ave., where they found a single-story house with smoke emanating from the attic and front of the residence. The fire caused extensive damage to the residence before firefighters were able to put it out.
No injuries were reported in the fire, which was being attributed to improper use of a candle.
Crews responding to a report of a fire at 11:35 a.m. Saturday at 1919 E. 28th St. found heavy smoke coming from an attached garage of the single-story home.
Firefighters brought that fire under control by 12:03 p.m. Saturday, with no injuries reported. The cause of the fire was listed as accidental.
